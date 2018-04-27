Lanes back open on I-110 bridge

The witnesses to the wreck kept the man there until officers arrived. (Photo source: Jaime Bohlen)

Griffin said the accident happened on the southbound lanes just north of the drawbridge and involved two vehicles and at least one person was taken to the hospital. (Photo source: WLOX)

D’Iberville police reported traffic lanes on the I-110 bridge are back open after the southbound lanes were closed due to an accident earlier.

Officers were hoping to clear the scene of the accident before 5 p.m. They were able to just before 4:30 p.m. Police were guiding traffic around the accident, but the process was moving slowly.

D'Iberville police say two people made a citizen’s arrest after chasing a man they saw running away from the wreck on the I-110 bridge. D’Iberville police spokesman Marty Griffin told WLOX the suspect ended up cornered at the gate of the D’Iberville Marina under the bridge. The witnesses to the wreck kept the man there until officers arrived.

Griffin said the accident happened on the southbound lanes just north of the drawbridge and involved two vehicles and at least one person was taken to the hospital.

Police have the suspect in custody. He appears to have injured himself as he was fleeing the scene. @WLOX pic.twitter.com/ZfakDh5IMT — Ray Price (@RayPriceWLOX) April 27, 2018

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.