West Harrison High School student arrested for disorderly conduct

A West Harrison High School student was arrested Friday. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said a 14-year-old male was arrested on warrants for disorderly conduct and interfering with a school session. According to Sheriff Peterson, deputies were notified by school officials that a juvenile student had made threatening statements in reference to “shooting up the school” earlier in the week.

Sheriff Peterson said, "The juvenile, who was arrested, told another student he was going to be the next school shooter."

Sheriff Peterson said the threat was made Wednesday, but the department wasn't notified until Thursday because the school initially took disciplinary action. Peterson believes he was suspended.

Deputies took the juvenile in custody at 12:09 p.m. at his residence in Gulfport due to the suspension, and he was immediately transported to the Harrison County Juvenile Detention Center. He is still being held at the center.

The student's identity is being withheld because he is a juvenile.

The student will appear before a juvenile court judge to answer for the charges. Sheriff Peterson stated that any threats such as these will be taken seriously and addressed with swift and appropriate measures.

The Harrison County School District released this statement:

We take all threats very seriously. As part of our safety plan, our school administrators and school resource officers work closely with local law enforcement to investigate each and every threat, or rumors of threats. We are thankful all of our students at West Harrison High School are safe and were never in any danger.

