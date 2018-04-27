Stone County teen found safe

A Stone County teenager with autism has been found safe after being missing for more than 24 hours.

Logan Ellis Asproudis of Perkinston was reported missing Friday. Officials were concerned because the 16-year-old has Asperger's, a form of autism, as well as other health issues.

Authorities announced Saturday morning that the teen had been found and was safe.

