WATCH: Gulf Coast Good News - Episode 7

In this week's Gulf Coast Good News we show you how a sorority helped make a veteran's last wish come true, we introduce you to the very first set of triplets born at George Regional Hospital in Lucedale, and we take a historical tour of Fort Massachusetts on Ship Island.

Watch our previous episodes of Gulf Coast Good News for a look at some of the great things happening in our community:

WATCH: Gulf Coast Good News - Episode 6

WATCH: Gulf Coast Good News - Episode 5

WATCH: Gulf Coast Good News - Episode 4

WATCH: Gulf Coast Good News - Episode 3

WATCH: Gulf Coast Good News - Episode 2

WATCH: Gulf Coast Good News - Episode 1

And if you know of a person or group doing good work, tell us about it by sending an email to news@wlox.com. We may feature them on an upcoming South Mississippi Strong segment.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.