Coast troop raising money for gear after trailer is stolen

A Coast Boy Scout troop is in disbelief after a large portion of their equipment was stolen recently in Jackson County. Now, they are trying to raise money to replace the missing items.

Ocean Springs Troop 211 meet at St. Alphonsus Church each week. That's where the 6x9 foot enclosed trailer belonging to the troop was sitting outside when it was stolen. Inside that trailer was all of the equipment the troop owned. Among the stolen equipment was camping gear, handmade tools and gear, and countless other inventory items.

Troop leader Robert Malloch said it was around $6,000 worth of things that were stolen, which includes the amount of the trailer. While the stolen items were important and necessary to the troop, Malloch says it was much more to the boys than just stealing material things.

"What they did is really put a kink in some boys’ outdoor adventures," said Malloch. "This is something that they thoroughly enjoy and you know the mission of the scouts is to develop young adults, develop boys to be good adults. And if anything else, the positive side of this is these boys got firsthand experience that the really ugly parts of humans can interrupt other people’s lives."

You mean to tell me someone stole from the Boy Scouts?... out of a church parking lot?? Yep, humans are awful. I’ll tell you how the scouts in Troop 211 are trying to figure out who took their trailer full of their equipment. Story on @WLOX pic.twitter.com/xzEaDRP0Vg — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) April 27, 2018

The troop of 19 scouts is piecing things back together with fundraisers and have set up a Go Fund Me account to raise money to replace the stolen trailer and gear. You can help by donating HERE.

A police report was filed but so far no leads have surfaced. If you have any information about the stolen trailer or the items inside, please contact Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.