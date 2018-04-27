Woman accidentally slams into office building while trying to park

A woman was headed to physical therapy when she accidentally slammed into an office building in Biloxi Friday morning. (Source: WLOX)

A woman was headed to a doctor's appointment Friday morning when she accidentally slammed into a large medical building in Biloxi.

The Gulf Coast Professional Towers, which at the corner of Debuys Street and C.T. Switzer Road, now has a gaping hole in the building.

SEE VIDEO OF THE DAMAGE BELOW

The woman driving the car said she was headed to physical therapy inside the medical center and was trying to park in a handicap space in front of the building. Instead, she accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, slamming her car into the building.

The crash left a car-sized hole in the side of the tower, littering the area with insulation, car parts, and glass. Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.