April's Full Pink Moon rises Sunday

As the month of April winds down, its full moon will rise to the skies above South Mississippi. Get ready for April's Full Pink Moon.

No, the moon will not change color. It will look just like any typical full moon when it rises on the evening of Sunday April 29 2018 at 7:23 P.M.

April's full moon is called the Pink Moon in honor of the "Moss Pink," a spring flower that blooms this time of year. It's also known as the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, or the Fish Moon.

"The forecast for Sunday evening calls for cool temperatures in the 60s with mostly clear skies," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Friday. "It will be perfect for viewing in South Mississippi. So, get those cameras ready!"

April's Full Pink Moon will set on the morning of Monday April 30 2018 at 6:52 A.M.

"Don't miss it," Williams said. "But, if you're too busy to see it on Sunday evening, you're in luck. The moon will look pretty much just as full to casual observers on the day before and the day after a full moon. You can really only tell the difference if you have a telescope."

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.