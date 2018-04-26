Four more Coast softball teams advance in the playoffs - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Four more Coast softball teams advance in the playoffs

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

Ocean Springs and Vancleave survive elimination Game Three's while Pearl River Central and St. Patrick make it a clean sweep, as four more Coast softball squads advance in the 2018 MHSAA Playoffs. Full highlights in the video above, scores below.

SCORES:

George County 11
Ocean Springs 1 (Final - Game Two)

Ocean Springs 3
Ocean Springs 2 (Final - Game Three)

Gulfport 1
Brandon 11 (Final - Game Two)

Gulfport 1 
Brandon 10 (Final - Game Three)

West Jones 1
Pearl River Central 7

Purvis 1
East Central 0 (Final - Game Two)

Purvis 4
East Central 0 (Final - Game Three)

Florence 1
Vancleave 0 (Final - Game Two)

Florence 2
Vancleave 5 (Final - Game Three) 

Stone 2
Brookhaven 4

Bogue Chitto 2
St. Patrick 3

Resurrection 4
Hamilton 14

