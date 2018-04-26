Ocean Springs caregiver arrested for exploitation of a vulnerable adult

An Ocean Springs woman is facing charges after police say she stole money from the disabled person she was caring for.

Dusty Duncan is charged with four counts of credit card fraud and one count of exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Authorities say Duncan withdrew money from the victim's account, taking around $720 from the quadriplegic she was caring for.

After a report was made with Ocean Springs Police Department, investigators found that the victim's card had been used multiple times to withdraw money from several ATM's without permission. Duncan reportedly found the pin number to the ATM card.

Duncan's bond was set at $100,000, which is $10,000 for each fraud charge and $50,000 for the exploitation charge. Duncan was taken to Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

