Biloxi man arrested for outstanding burglary warrant

A Biloxi man has been arrested on a burglary charge from last month.

Police arrested Nathaniel Grooms, 34, on the outstanding warrant on Thursday. The charge comes after a burglary was reported March 18 near the 700 block of Beach Boulevard in Biloxi.

Authorities say Grooms was identified as a suspect at the time and the warrant was issued.

A $50,000 bond was set for Grooms and he was taken to Harrison County Jail.

