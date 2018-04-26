Former Viking Range Corp. pays over $2.5 million to MS after failure to comply with MDA

Viking was reportedly given $3 million in 2005 as part of a state grant to help construct a factory that built dishwashers. (Photo source: Viking Kitchen Gallery)

An appliance company that manufactures kitchen appliances has given more than $2.5 million to the State of Mississippi after failing to produce jobs.

The Mississippi Office of the State Auditor said Thursday that Viking Range Corporation has repaid the money to the state due to in its inability to produce and keep 250 jobs at its Greenwood, MS plant.

Viking was reportedly given $3 million in 2005 as part of a state grant to help construct a factory that built dishwashers. In order to receive those funds, Viking agreed to create and maintain 250 jobs for five years and make a $10 million capital investment into the factory by May 1, 2008.

The state auditor's office says Viking did invest more than $15 million into the plant but did not create the jobs required to secure the grant money. Because of this, Viking paid a penalty of $312,000 to the state in January 2009.

Amendments were later made to the agreement between Viking and the state to give the company more time to create those jobs. However, Viking did not meet those requirements yet again and had to pay another penalty of $396 million. Those penalty payments were paid in quarterly installments.,

Viking Range was bought by Middleby Corporation in December 2012. Since then, Middleby has made several payments to the state for Viking's failure to keep its end of the agreement with the state. The state auditor's office said annual penalties on those payments will continue until May 2020.

