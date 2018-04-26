Human gold star pays tribute to sailors who died - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Human gold star pays tribute to sailors who died

It was a tribute to military men and women who have lost their lives over the past year and to their families, also known as Gold Star families. (Photo source: WLOX) It was a tribute to military men and women who have lost their lives over the past year and to their families, also known as Gold Star families. (Photo source: WLOX)
This photo was taken of the formation ahead of Gold Star Family awareness month in May. (Photo source: WLOX) This photo was taken of the formation ahead of Gold Star Family awareness month in May. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT/BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Nearly 300 Navy Seabees gathered Thursday morning at the Gulfport base for a special tribute to those who have lost their lives over the past year while serving in the U.S. military.

Forming a human gold star, 284 servicemen and women honored those who have died and their families, which are called Gold Star families. The coordinator of the program on base, Emily Kolenda, said it was not only an emotional tribute but a way to show support for those families.

“They've lost the person they love the most, whether that is a spouse, a parent, a sibling, or a child," said Kolenda. "So, with that, we want to honor our families. We want people to know that this program is available not only to support Gold Star families but that our community can rally around these service members and their families to show support."

Each person in the human gold star represented one person who died in the U.S. Navy since May 1, 2017. Gold Star Family Awareness Month is in May.

Copyright 2018. WLOX. All rights reserved.

