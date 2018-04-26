Pearl River County woman indicted for stealing more than $20,000 from father

Miller was booked into the Pearl River County Detention Facility last Wednesday on one count of Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult. (Photo source: MS Attorney General)

Attorney General Jim Hood said Amanda Miller, 40, of Taylorsville, surrendered to police last week after she was indicted for stealing more than $20,000 from her elderly father.

Miller was booked into the Pearl River County Detention Facility last Wednesday on one count of Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult. The indictment states she took the money for her own use over the course of three years. If convicted, Miller faces up to 10 years in prison and restitution.

