Moss Point Key Club donates 120 cases of water to Our Daily Bread

Moss Point Key Club donates 120 cases of water to Our Daily Brea - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

By Mike Lacy, Reporter
Moss Point High School students donated about 120 cases of water they collected for about three weeks. (Photo source: WLOX) Moss Point High School students donated about 120 cases of water they collected for about three weeks. (Photo source: WLOX)
PASCAGOULA, MS (AP/WLOX) -

Members of the Moss Point High School Key Club spent their Thursday performing a good deed for a good organization. Thursday, Our Daily Bread in Pascagoula received quite a surprise when students delivered a bus-load of water.

The water kept coming, and coming, and coming. About 120 cases total.

It was organized by Key Club member Diavian Cooper.

“It has an effect on you, especially in your future life,” she said. “Because you’re in a spot where you’re financially stable. Things are going good in your life for you right now. And you see all these people on the street that are hungry, they need help. So, why not just help them?” She asked.

The project started about three weeks ago among Key Club members, but it eventually involved the entire school.

It was an entirely student-driven community project by the Key Club.

Members discovered that Our Daily Bread was short of water, and the need would only increase during the hot days of summer.

Phoebe Kemp was taught early the value of helping others at Our Daily Bread.

“My mom was a big part of that because she thinks about others before she thinks about herself,” she said. “So, the fact that she thought that us coming here would help other people, like, that was something special to me.”

The water donation was only part of the gift. They also helped in the pantry and did a little cleanup outside for a little something extra.

“People are seeing that the youth are doing something positive and not negative,” said member Niya Letts. “And that makes me feel so proud.”

Members of the Key Club say they are planning a canned food drive sometime in the near future.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

