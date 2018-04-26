Singing River Electric warns of bill scam

Singing River Electric officials are warning of people impersonating power company workers going into businesses demanding payments and threatening to cut off the power. (Photo source: Pixabay)

Singing River Electric officials are warning of people impersonating power company workers going into businesses demanding payments and threatening to cut off the power. On Thursday, the company has received several calls from businesses on Chico St. in Pascagoula and Lemoyne Blvd. in St. Martin worried about the collection threats.

"This is a scam. Don’t talk to them. Don’t pay them," advised Singing River Electric Spokesperson Lorri Freeman.

Freeman said the in-person demands are an escalation of a similar phone scam when callers threaten customers with cutting off power unless an immediate payment is made.

"Unfortunately, people believe them no matter how much we tell them we don’t do this. This is a scam. We don’t want people to fall for this."

Freeman said the company will never send someone to a home or business to demand payments. Payments can be made by using the SmartHub app, by phone, online, or directly to Singing River Electric servicemen at their location. Servicemen will be wearing tan shirts with the SRE logo and driving trucks with similar SRE logos. All employees will be able to show identification upon request.

Singing River Electric will never tell a member to pay their bill with a pre-paid card.

"We want to protect the safety of our members," Freeman said.

Customers with questions about their bills should call (228) 497-1313, or go to the company's website: http://singingriver.com/

