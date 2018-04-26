Annual Bee Wash helps raise money for great cause on Seabee Base

The annual Bee Wash is part of fundraising effort across South Mississippi for the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. (Photo Source: WLOX)

A fun event brought out the inner kid in military officials this morning in Gulfport.

The annual Bee Wash on base is the product of a fundraising effort across South Mississippi for the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.

The great cause doubled as a chance for the Seabees in Gulfport to see their commander in a totally different getup than his usual military duds."The scary thing is, I make this suit look good," exclaimed Captain Bill Whitmire, while gearing up in a life size chicken suit.

In this moment, all Captain Bill Whitmire could think was that there might be some playful staff frustration coming to the surface.

"It's all about revenge. They've been raising money for the last month trying to get me up in that thing," joked Whitmire about washing the bee mascot from a bucket truck. "Bu it's all good. It's all good fun. They got me pretty good," he said.

It was up to the crowd around the bee to make sure it stayed rinsed off. I don't think the bee is what they were trying to spray. "Aim for the middle of the bee you can usually cover everybody," said May Duke after soaking the bee and everyone around it with a fire hose.

While Whitmire got the bucket truck view after the most money was put on his name, the other four highest fundraisers also joined in with scrubbers and goofy equipment up on scaffolding around the bee.

"We've got to scrub it down until it's squeaky clean," said Commander Ronald Jenkins. He was glad to be helping boost the funds for the relief society that helps military families in times of need. "They've been around for quite a long time. Just a great support and a great resource for sailors and their families that have that unexpected life event where they need some help," said Jenkins.

So far this year, the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society has raised $111,000, $7000 more than in 2017.

