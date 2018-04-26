Singing River Health System names new CEO

Lee Bond, who has served as Chief Operating Officer of Singing River Health System since 2016, was just named the system’s new Chief Executive Officer. (Photo source: SRHS)

After a national search for the right person to lead Singing River Health System, the board of trustees found their perfect candidate was already part of the team. Lee Bond, who has served as Chief Operating Officer since 2016, was just named the system’s new Chief Executive Officer.

Bond first joined Singing River in 2013 working in the Finance Department. Later, he became Chief Financial Officer where he's credited with being instrumental in leading the system's financial turnaround.

"The trustees met a number of strong candidates for the CEO position, and Lee Bond's combination of financial, operations and management expertise along with his deep commitment to our community make him the clear choice," said Board President Steven Ates. "Lee has a vision for the future of our health system that will enable us to continue providing the highest quality care, and we’re delighted that he has accepted the position with our full support."

Prior to joining Singing River, Bond held leadership roles in operations and finance in the hospitality and gaming industry.

The Jackson County native graduated from the University of South Alabama in 1992 and has served as a Certified Public Accountant and a Past President of the Gulf Coast Chapter of the Mississippi Society of CPAs. His community leadership roles across the coast include the Board of Directors for the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, the Bacot-McCarty Foundation, and the Pascagoula River Audubon Center. In addition, Bond is a graduate of Leadership Jackson County and was recognized as a Top 10 Outstanding Community Leader for South Mississippi.

Singing River Health System employs more than 2,400 physicians, nurses, and staff with an annual economic impact in excess of $300 million. Bond will oversee the system's two hospitals along with its outpatient clinics, Regional Cancer Center, Hospice of Light and other related services.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.