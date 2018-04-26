Former employee accused of embezzling from sheriff's office back behind bars

A former employee accused of embezzling money from Jackson County Sheriff's Office is back behind bars after failing to show up for court this week.

A bench warrant was issued Tuesday for Cherie Ward when she didn't appear for the first day of her trial, say authorities. Ward was taken into custody by Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday.

According to special prosecutor Lauren Harless, the trial has been reset for May 21. Harless, a Lamar County attorney, has been appointed to prosecute Ward in the embezzlement case.

Ward is accused of embezzling money from the sheriff’ department’s non-profit organization, Thin Blue Line Trust. The embezzlement allegedly occurred between March and May of 2015.

The Ocean Springs woman was employed at the sheriff’s department from September 2012 through February 2016.

