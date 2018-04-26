UPDATE: All lanes open after accident on I-110

A truck carrying a trailer of four-wheelers lost control, hitting the side of the I-110 bridge Thursday morning. (Source: Viewer Submitted)

All lanes of I-110 are back open after an accident shut down the southbound lanes Thursday morning.

It happened just before 9:45 a.m. when a truck carrying a trailer with multiple four-wheelers lost control just past the Rodriguez Street exit. The truck slammed into the side of the bridge, causing the four-wheelers to be knocked off the trailer.

Officers say at least one person was injured.

