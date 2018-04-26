Biloxi man accused of taking vehicle from Big Play

A Biloxi man is facing charges after police say he took a vehicle that didn't belong to him from the parking lot of Big Play Family Entertainment Center.

Michael Tobayas May, 38, was arrested Wednesday. He is charged with taking away a motor vehicle. The vehicle was reported stolen from Big Play on April 17. Police used surveillance video from the business to identify and charge May.

May's bond was set at $25,000 and he was taken to Harrison County Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Biloxi Police at 228-392-0641.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.