TRAFFIC ALERT: Popps Ferry Bridge back open after becoming stuck

Police are redirecting traffic at the Popps Ferry Bridge in Biloxi after it became stuck Thursday morning. (Source: WLOX)

The Popps Ferry Bridge is back open after becoming stuck Thursday morning. The bridge opened back up at 7 a.m.

WLOX spoke with the bridge tender who tells us it got stuck just before 6:30 a.m. when she tried to lower it back down. Biloxi police officers were at the bridge helping with traffic congestion.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.