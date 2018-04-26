Rain likely Thursday morning, clearer skies later in the day

Parts of South Mississippi could see rain Thursday morning but the afternoon is expected to bring clearer skies.

Thunderstorms and scattered showers across the Gulf Coast are likely beginning around 7 a.m. However, the weather should clear up by later morning or early afternoon, bringing partly cloudy skies and some sunshine.

The afternoon will be cooler than it was Wednesday with mild temperatures in the mid-70s. Thursday night, it will drop a little lower with overnight temperatures in the 50s

Another cold front arrives Friday, with a very small chance of rain and afternoon temperatures in the mid-70s again. It could be a good weekend to make outdoor plans. As of now, it looks like it will be rain-free on Saturday and Sunday. Next week, south winds take over as high pressure develops to our east, which should bring a warmer, more humid pattern with a low chance for hit-or-miss showers.

For the latest updates on the weather, make sure to download the WLOX First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.