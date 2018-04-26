Harrison Central and West Harrison both advanced in the fast pitch softball playoffs on Wednesday

Harrison Central and St. Martin met in the Class 6A fast pitch softball playoffs in Lyman Wednesday in game two of the best-of-three playoff series. Give credit to the Lady Jackets who kept the Red Rebelettes bats at bay thanks to pitcher Kamryn Carcich.

There was great defense on both sides. In the bottom of the sixth inning St. Martin left fielder Ty'janae Brown made a spectacular catch. Zharia Richardson slammed the ball into left field, but Brown would come up with a shoe string catch to keep Richardson off the base.

St. Martin sophomore Brionna Atkinson would belt a deep fly ball into left center field to lead off the top of the seventh inning. Brown, who made that spectacular catch, dropped a single right behind second base. Atkinson would race home with the games only run.

Carcich would keep the Red Rebelettes off base in the bottom of the seventh and St. Martin forced a third and final deciding game.

Harrison Central head coach Jimmy Parker and his Rebelettes would respond big-time in game three and would post an 8-0 win to eliminate St. Martin.

D'Iberville needed to post two wins over Oak Grove to advance in the Class 6A playoffs. That didn't happen. After an 8-3 win over D'Iberville in game one on Tuesday, Oak Grove rang up an 11-3 victory to sweep the Lady Warriors from the coast.

Picayune and West Harrison went right down to the wire in game two of their Class 5A playoff series. The Lady Tide gave the Lady Canes all they could handle. PIcayune tied the game 1-all in the top of the fourth inning. Sarah Stockstill led off the inning with a triple down the right field line. Kammy Chaisson hit the ball off the West Harrison second baseman and Stockstill raced home.

West Harrison grabbed a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning on a bouncer off the bat of Sarah Cuevas that drove home the go ahead 2-1 Lady Canes lead.

Picayune would grab a 4-2 advantage heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. Marly Sims singled for West Harrison to give Lady Canes fans some hope. Bethany Stiglet gave West Harrison fans more hope with a double. That set the stage for Sydney-Brooke Sims. She delivered the ball over the Picayune center fielder. All three Lady Canes would race home on the walk off home run. West Harrison prevailed 5-4 to advance.

