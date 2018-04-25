Shuckers used solid pitching and the long ball to beat the Biscuits 5-2 on Wednesday

It was Education Day at MGM Park with school kids in attendance to watch the Biloxi Shuckers (13-7) battle the Montgomery Biscuits (6-14).

Top of the first inning Nick Solak singled into center field off Shuckers starting pitcher Thomas Jankins. Nathan Lukes raced home giving Montgomery the early lead.

Nick Franklin of Biloxi hit a sacrifice fly ball into center field in the bottom of the third. Troy Stokes Jr. tagged and came home with the tying run. Blake Allemand unloaded a deep fly ball into the right field corner, a few feet from going out of MGM Park. The Biscuits outfielder made the catch, but Cory Ray was able to come home giving the Shuckers a 2-1 advantage.

Bottom of the sixth, Dylan Moore brought out the long ball with his second home run on the season, a solo shot over the left field wall.

Moore said, "I got a good pitch to hit honestly. The pitcher is kind of a funky lefty. He's got a funk delivery and I wanted to be on time for his fast ball and I got a good pitch to hit and put a pretty good swing to it."

Two innings later, Jake Gatewood ripped his fourth home run on the season with a two-run blast over the left field wall. Biloxi led 5 to 2.

RHP Thomas Jankins (W, 4-0) posted the win. He gave up 2 runs on 8 hits in six innings with 6 strikeouts.

Nick Franklin said, "We put together great hits, timely hits. Our pitching has been dominate, keeping it close every game. It gives us a chance to win every game and I think that's how we're rolling."

The Shuckers (13-7) begin a five-game series in Birmingham on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. RHP Cody Ponce (1-1, 4.41 ERA) will get the starting nod on the mound for Biloxi.

