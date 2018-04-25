D'Iberville Police searching for runaway teen - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

D'Iberville Police searching for runaway teen

Police say Madison Davis was last seen leaving school with her boyfriend, 19-year-old John Michael Scurrah, on April 17. (Photo Source: D'Iberville Police) Police say Madison Davis was last seen leaving school with her boyfriend, 19-year-old John Michael Scurrah, on April 17. (Photo Source: D'Iberville Police)
Madison Davis has been without her medication since she was last seen, D'Iberville police stated. (Photo Source: D'Iberville Police) Madison Davis has been without her medication since she was last seen, D'Iberville police stated. (Photo Source: D'Iberville Police)
D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

The D’Iberville Police Department is needs your help to locate 17-year-old Madison Davis, who was reported as a runaway on April 17, 2018. 

Police say Madison Davis was last seen leaving school with her boyfriend, 19-year-old John Michael Scurrah, on April 17. She reportedly has not been seen nor contacted her parents since. 

It is believed she and Scurrah are in Alabama at this time. Madison takes prescription medication, which she has been without since her disappearance. 

If you have information about the location of Madison Davis or John Scurrah,contact the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

