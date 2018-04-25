Boaters like Biloxi's boat dock dredging projects - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Boaters like Biloxi's boat dock dredging projects

By Bill Snyder, Reporter
The city of Biloxi is working with the J.E. Borries firm to dredge and deepen several areas around marinas and boat launches to give boaters better access and more options. (Photo source: WLOX) The city of Biloxi is working with the J.E. Borries firm to dredge and deepen several areas around marinas and boat launches to give boaters better access and more options. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The city of Biloxi is working with the J.E. Borries firm to dredge and deepen several areas around marinas and boat launches to give boaters better access and more options.

Dredging is happening at several boat access areas around Biloxi, including at Hiller Park, where the boat launch was deepened two feet to four feet. That process is ongoing.

Boaters say they like that extra access as they move out toward Back Bay.

"Especially down here, it's been pretty shallow at times,” said Kori Illing. “You have to really take your time. The boats have depth finders, but some of the jet skis don't, so you don't know how deep it is or how shallow it is."

Anthony Hartl spent the day on the water fishing with his dog Coco. He says there used to be several problem areas where dredging was needed.

"It helps out a lot,” Hartl said. “There's some spots up the bayou where you've got stumps and rocks and whatever, so it helps.”

The Hiller Park project is part of a $711,000 project in Biloxi which includes other dredging projects like Point Cadet and areas around Back Bay. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

