City of Biloxi receives $10,000 in preservation grants

The city of Biloxi received $10,000 in preservation grants after the Mississippi Department of Archives and History(MDAH) awarded grants to ten preservation projects in Certified Local Government (CLG) communities across the state. MDAH awarded grants totaling more than $63,000. Amounts ranged from $1,250 to $12,500.

“We are delighted to be able to assist our CLG communities in their local preservation efforts,” said Shelby Tipton, MDAH local government assistance coordinator. “We are especially pleased with some of the innovative projects we were able to fund this year.”

Biloxi received funding to continue a historic resources survey and GPS mapping of the Old Biloxi Cemetery.

Funding for the grants comes from the Historic Preservation Fund, a federal grants program appropriated by the U.S. Congress and administered by the National Park Service.

The 2018 grants are as follows:

Baldwyn, $1,280, for the development of a brochure that interprets Baldwyn’s historic district and the county line.

Biloxi, $10,000, to continue a historic resources survey and GPS mapping of the Old Biloxi Cemetery.

Booneville, $1,250, to develop an interactive website that interprets Booneville’s historic district.

Claiborne County, $2,000, to design a map application and printed brochure that interprets the Port Gibson Civil War Battlefield.

Greenville, $12,500, to replace fifty linear feet of decorative railing, nine columns, and an entry door at the historic Weinberg House.

Greenwood, $5,000, to consolidate Greenwood’s historic districts into one commercial district.

Jackson, $12,500, to complete the second phase of a historic resources survey and National Register nomination of the Midtown Neighborhood.

Oxford, $2,451.10, to complete a historic resources survey and National Register nomination of the Avent Acres Neighborhood.

Starkville, $6,500, to produce an addendum to the Design Standards for Starkville’s Downtown Historic District.

Tupelo, $10,000, to repair windows at the Spain House and to install a handicap entrance at the rear of the building.

