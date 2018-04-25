Gulfport man pleads guilty to role in murder of Tena Broadus

Devin Gregory faces 20 to 40 years of prison time for his role in Broadus’s death. (Photo Source: Harrison Co. Jail Docket)

Another suspect has confessed to playing a role in the murder of Tena Marie Broadus in 2015.

On April 25, 20-year-old Devin Gregory of Gulfport plead guilty to second degree murder in the Harrison County Courthouse. Gregory was originally indicted for first degree murder in 2017, but the charge was amended to second degree murder at the time of his plea.

He is scheduled to receive his sentence in May 2018. Under Mississippi law, Gregory faces 20 to 40 years of prison time for his role in Broadus’s death.

During the guilty plea hearing, Gregory told the court that on the day in question he was at Joshua Peterman’s residence prior to Tena Broadus’s arrival. Gregory stated an argument took place and a struggle ensued at the residence. During the struggle, the victim, Broadus was taken out back and placed in a building behind the residence where she was restrained. Gregory watched Broadus get assaulted and admitted that he found the tape that was used to restrain her.

Gregory stated that he eventually observed Broadus to be dead and she was placed in a box to transport her body. Gregory stated that he left before co-defendants Kari Parker, Natasha Sellers, Aaron Bobinger and Joshua Peterman transported the body in a box to O’Neal Road, where her body was disposed.

Gregory stated he returned the next day with Peterman and Parker to make sure Broadus’s remains were properly disposed.

The death of Tena Broadus came to the attention of Gulfport Police Department in September 2015 after receiving a missing person report from Broadus’s family. Authorities began an investigation into Tena Broadus’s location, which led to the discovery of her remains in October 2015. Broadus’s seemingly burned remains were found in a wooded area near O’Neal Road.

Under Mississippi law, because of his guilty plea to Second Degree Murder, Gregory faces 20 to 40 years of incarceration for his role in Broadus’s death. Parker, Sellers, and Bobinger have all plead guilty and are scheduled to be sentenced next month.

The trial date for Joshua Peterman, who is being held on $1 million bond, was reset for June 25, 2018.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.