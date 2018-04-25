Mom, dad welcome triplets in Lucedale; first set born for the hospital

George Regional Hospital in Lucedale made history after delivery its first set of triplets.

"Just as we walk through the doors, walk around the hospital, oh you're the triplet parents!" said dad Bobby Cadle.

Bobby and his wife Amber are like local celebrities in George County. Tuesday night, Amber delivered triplets, Loetta Olivia Lynn, Hunter Wyatt and Breahna Faye.

"We've been following mom all the way through the pregnancy. She got far enough along that the babies were going to be safer outside the uterus than inside. So, we scheduled a C section and delivered. Everybody's healthy and happy today," said Amber's doctor, Dr. Jay Pinkerton. "We probably had 20 people involved in the birth."

Dr. Pinkerton and a team of nurses helped with the delivery.

"We have quite a few sets of twins," he said. "This is the first time the hospital has actually delivered triplets."

But it's not Dr. Pinkerton's first time. He and his wife, a women's health nurse practitioner, joined George Regional back in 2011 because of their expertise with delivering multiples during birth.

"The delivery process is about the same, but they're usually going to deliver earlier," Dr.Pinkerton added.

They now work with people like Bobby and Amber every day. But what's different about the Cadles is that triplets run in their family. Loetta, Hunter, and Breahna make three sets of triplets for Amber's side. And the new additions turn the Cadles into a family of 10, eight children, plus mom and dad.

Most importantly, mom and babies are happy and healthy.

"She's doing pretty good. I actually woke up this morning to her ready to get up and go for a walk," Bobby said.

Bobby and Amber, and their three new additions hope to be able to go home in a few days.

