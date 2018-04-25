Police report documents man's claim that Gulfport fire chief head-butted him

We're learning more about a physical altercation between Gulfport Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt and an on-duty fire department personnel. An incident report from the police department shows the chief is accused of head-butting the complainant, Timothy Holliman. Greg Griffin is listed in the report as a witness.

The report states, "the suspect became enraged in front of the complainant and the witness, cursing and lunging at the complainant causing the suspect's head to come in contact with the complainant."



Last week, WLOX News Now reported three sources close to the fire department confirmed a discussion between Beyerstedt and another firefighter turned into a physical altercation. They also said the incident has significantly hurt the morale of the department.

After that initial report, Dr. John R. Kelly, Chief Administrative Officer with the city of Gulfport, released this statement:

"Earlier this week, the city of Gulfport’s Administration received a complaint from fire department personnel about an incident that allegedly occurred at one of the fire stations. The allegation concerned Chief Mike Beyerstedt and on-duty fire department personnel. Based upon the information received, the administration has initiated an administrative investigation of the matter. A police report was filed with the Gulfport Police Department regarding the incident. This matter is being handled as a personnel matter."

Mayor Billy Hewes echoed that sentiment, saying the city doesn't comment on personnel matters. We reached out to Chief Beyerstedt for comment, but he has not responded.



