Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum to showcase new exhibit

A new exhibition will be opening at the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum Thursday, May 10. The museum will be hosting an opening reception to showcase the Rod Hedgecock, Rustic Old to Rustic New exhibit. Museum officials encourage residents and visitors to come out the event to meet the artist and enjoy refreshments and hors d’oeuvres. Admission is free.

The exhibit will be located on the third floor of the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum from May 10th to August 5th. Regular visiting hours are 9:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Saturday and 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sundays.

This unique twist on the standard canvas is Hedgecock’s way of supporting the environment while simultaneously proving that anything can be made beautiful again.

