Deer Island burns, but that's a good thing - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Deer Island burns, but that's a good thing

Tonight, the fire is mostly out. But earlier Wednesday, Deer Island was taken over by a raging inferno, though this fire was set on purpose by the Department of Marine Resources (DMR). (Photo source: WLOX) Tonight, the fire is mostly out. But earlier Wednesday, Deer Island was taken over by a raging inferno, though this fire was set on purpose by the Department of Marine Resources (DMR). (Photo source: WLOX)
The prescribed burn was conducted to bring the island back to good environmental health. (Photo source: WLOX) The prescribed burn was conducted to bring the island back to good environmental health. (Photo source: WLOX)
Before the first fire is set, a safety briefing is held. James Davis is the DMR firefighter in charge of the burn.(Photo source: WLOX) Before the first fire is set, a safety briefing is held. James Davis is the DMR firefighter in charge of the burn.(Photo source: WLOX)
DEER ISLAND, MS (WLOX) -

Tonight, the fire is mostly out. But earlier Wednesday, Deer Island was taken over by a raging inferno, though this fire was set on purpose by the Department of Marine Resources (DMR). The prescribed burn was conducted to bring the island back to good environmental health.

Before heading to the island, gear is loaded and transported.  Before the first fire is set, a safety briefing is held.  James Davis is the DMR firefighter in charge of the burn.

“Everybody has been trained. We've got a burn plan in place that gives action, what people can do in case of an emergency.  We do carry fire packs, fire shelters in case we go get caught in the burn,” he explained. 

The DMR firefighters are being helped today by two Army veterans receiving valuable training. One of them is Rebecca Weaver.

“I'm doing this as part of a program through the Student Conservation Association for the Veteran’s Fire Corp. Basically, they take recent era veterans, and they teach them everything they need to know about wildfire firefighting,” she said.

One thing to know is the forecast. That was on the mind of firefighter Jay McIlwain.

“Today, we have winds out of the north, and so it will be pushing all the smoke out to sea. So that's kind of our goal right now. So, we're not dumping a bunch of smoke on Highway 90.” 

The goal of this burn is to get rid of something on the island that shouldn't be there, according to Davis.

“Primarily right now, we have Cogan grass starting to take over in some spots, and we've got a pretty good population of Chinese Tallow Trees,” he explained. 

As the fire rages on, it's hard to imagine the good that is being done for the island habitat, but McIlwain said the blaze will leave a beneficial mark.

“There's been a suppression of fire over the years, and we're trying to re-introduce fire into the landscape is important around here. The adaptive landscape that we have on the coastal plains.”

Officials with the DMR are asking people to stay away from the burned area of the island for the next few days for safety reasons.  Burned tree limbs could fall, and there will be hotspots from Wednesday’s fire.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Forgotten WWII battle raged 75 years ago on Alaska island

    Forgotten WWII battle raged 75 years ago on Alaska island

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:34:09 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:24:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veterans Allan Seroll, left, of Massachusetts, and William Roy Dover, right, of Alabama, right, attend a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover w...(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veterans Allan Seroll, left, of Massachusetts, and William Roy Dover, right, of Alabama, right, attend a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover w...

    One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

    More >>

    One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly