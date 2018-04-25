BBQ fundraiser planned to cover funeral cost of Ashton Cole

After 13-year-old Ashton Cole was found dead in an apartment complex swimming pool, Allen Hyundai and Bayou View Middle School are teaming up to host a BBQ fundraiser to cover the cost of Ashton’s funeral. (Photo source: Bayou View Middle School)

After 13-year-old Ashton Cole was found dead in an apartment complex swimming pool, Allen Hyundai and Bayou View Middle School are teaming up to host a BBQ fundraiser to cover the remainder of the cost of Ashton’s funeral. Riemann Funeral Home will cover the expenses of the funeral, and the funds from this fundraiser will cover whatever Riemann is not able to cover. The car dealership and school will be selling $10 BBQ plate tickets. 100% of the ticket sales will go towards the funeral, and the rest of the money will be donated in the form of a Walmart gift card to buy groceries for the family.

Tickets will go on sale starting on Thursday, April 26 until May 22. The actual fundraiser will be Saturday, May 26 at Allen Hyundai. BBQ plates will have a pulled pork sandwich, a bag of chips, and a drink.

Anyone looking for more information can contact Allen Hyundai’s Community Outreach Manager Jourdan Hartshorn at 228-539-5555.

