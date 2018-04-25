UPDATE: Wanted Pass Christian man remains in Florida - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

UPDATE: Wanted Pass Christian man remains in Florida

A Pass Christian man wanted for questioning in the murder of Kenneth Charlot was found Thursday morning in Escambia County, FL. Cornell Smith is being held pending extradition back to Mississippi.  (Photo source: Pass Christian PD) A Pass Christian man wanted for questioning in the murder of Kenneth Charlot was found Thursday morning in Escambia County, FL. Cornell Smith is being held pending extradition back to Mississippi.  (Photo source: Pass Christian PD)
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) -

A Pass Christian man wanted for questioning in the murder of Kenneth Charlot remains in the Escambia County Jail awaiting a court appearance. According to the Escambia County jail docket, Smith's court appearance will be May 7 at 8:30 a.m. 

Police found Smith Thursday morning in Escambia County, FL where he was being held pending extradition back to Mississippi.

Smith is also a suspect in an aggravated assault that happened February 11 on Seal Avenue. Investigators said the female victim was hospitalized with substantial head and facial injuries and identified Smith as her assailant. 

As for the Charlot murder investigation, Pass Christian Police Chief Timothy Hendricks said, "We believe he [Smith] may provide significant information into who was responsible for the murder."

Kenneth Charlot is the Pass Christian man whose body was found in Gulfport after a family member reported him missing. He was found on February 1.

If you have any information that could help investigators with that case, you're asked to call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.

