Campus food pantry helps feed college students

An effort that's helping feed college students in need is asking for community support.

Imagine trying to focus on an education while not knowing where you're getting your next meal. That's the reality for some students, and the inspiration behind the Do More Food Pantry at the Jackson County campus of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

A fundraiser will be held at Wilde's Tavern in Ocean Springs on Saturday, April 28 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. At the event, an attempt will be made at setting a Guinness World Record for the largest pulled pork serving.

On an average day, students are the main drivers behind the food pantry's success. "Everything you see is here is donated by students for students," said Carin Platt, an instructor at MGCCC.

Platt started the pantry last fall after seeing the need on campus. She noted, "Students who are working, going to school, raising children, sometimes taking care of parents and grandparents. Sometimes their paycheck just doesn't go to the end of the month."

After food drives and word of the pantry spread on campus, Platt says it's really making a difference. The support keeps pouring in. "I've had students stop me in the hallway and say Ms. Platt I want to donate to the pantry. And we're giving away eight to ten bags of groceries a week," said Platt.



One of the students who wanted to do all she could to help was Brittany Pitts. Pitts knew the importance of the pantry from personal experience. "It was important to me because I know how it feels to not have something in the house when you're a full time college student. Sometimes you don't get enough hours when you work," she stated.

As the pantry prepares for a big weekend fundraiser, Pitts said she's excited about how many individuals and families have been and will be helped through the work done here. "It feels really good to know that they actually are able to eat," said Pitts.

