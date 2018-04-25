D'Iberville prepares to cut ribbon on Sportsplex - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

D'Iberville prepares to cut ribbon on Sportsplex

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
City officials will cut the ribbon on Thursday (Source: WLOX) City officials will cut the ribbon on Thursday (Source: WLOX)
It features four multipurpose fields and four softball/baseball fields (Source: WLOX) It features four multipurpose fields and four softball/baseball fields (Source: WLOX)
D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

Crews were making the finishing touches to a new sports complex in D'Iberville on Wednesday. City officials will cut the ribbon on the 60-acre Sportsplex on Thursday afternoon. It features four baseball and softball fields and four multipurpose fields for soccer and football.

Work started on the $9.5 million project in August.

City manager Clay Jones said he expects the Sportsplex to host several weekend tournaments, which will be a big economic boost for the city, but he said that's not the main focus.

"The people that we're focusing on is not so much the sports tourism but giving back to the citizens who live here to pay the taxes. We can say that we want to make money off the fields, but the reality is this," Jones said, "our citizens deserve good ball fields, and that's what we're providing. So, second to that, is providing it to tournaments and things like that."

The fields are already seeing some action.

"This weekend, we had 70 teams in D'Iberville playing this past weekend from Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, pretty much all over the Southeast. And it’s a big impact on the city as well," said Parks and Recreation superintendent Troy Saucier.

The ribbon cutting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Sportsplex on Highway 15.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

