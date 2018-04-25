Diners enjoy final meal at Bayview Gourmet

April 25, 2017 was the last day of operation for Bayview Gourmet, a staple restaurant in Ocean Springs (Photo Source: WLOX)

Diners enjoyed one last bite to eat at an Ocean Springs staple. The Bayview Gourmet officially closed up shop this afternoon.

The owner Tracy Stanley made the decision after she says she and her landlord couldn't reach an agreement on needed repairs.

She says a year ago, an inspection revealed $100,000 worth of repairs would have to be done.

Customers say they're sad to see the restaurant go. "It's been around for a long time, and on Sunday mornings and whatnot, we used to come here just eat breakfast and hang out as a family, so its really sad to see it close," said Ashlynn Deeks.

Deeks said she hopes to see the restaurant reopen one day in a different location. No word yet on if that will happen.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.