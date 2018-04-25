Old Navy opening new store in D'Iberville

Old Navy is opening a new store in South Mississippi. The 12,000-square-foot store will be located at The Promenade Shopping Center in D'Iberville. (Photo source: Old Navy)

The Old Navy store in Gulfport will remain open.

City manager Clay Jones said the new addition speaks to the success of the Promenade. He credits a large part of that success to its location near I-10 and I-110, making it attractive to retailers.

"The retail market is very competitive. We concentrate on what we do best, which is providing great amenities, great infrastructure, so when retailers want to come to a city, we make sure that we can get the cars in there, the people in there to shop. That's our job," said Jones.

Jones said he expects more retail growth to happen in the city within the next year.

The D'Iberville location is the only new store planned for Mississippi, though the company is on track to open about 60 Old Navy stores across the country by the end of 2018.

"Investing in Old Navy’s retail presence is central to our continued growth and delivering a seamless brand experience, wherever and however customers choose to shop," said Sonia Syngal, President and CEO of Old Navy. "We are fueling all the ways our customers want to engage with us, starting with providing greater access to our brand through new store openings and remodeling hundreds of locations to underscore the fun, fashion and value for the whole family that only Old Navy can offer."

Reps say the D'Iberville location is slated to open mid-May.

