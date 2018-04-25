Harrison Central Red Rebelettes beat St. Martin 10-1 in Class 6A Fast Pitch Softball Playoff game

Harrison Central Red Rebelettes head coach Jimmy Parker had his team ready for their second-round Class 6A playoff game. Harrison Central took advantage of St. Martin miscues, came up with some timely hits and coasted to a 10-1 victory.

Zharia Richardson hit a high fly ball into right field that dropped to the turf and scored Kayla Moore with the games first run in the top of the first.

Before the inning would come to a close, the Red Rebelettes would plate seven runs.

Jhericka Strickland singled through the left side of the infield and drove home Joslynn McCauley. Shelby Thacker hit a fair ball down the right field line that plated Richardson and Strickland for a 4-0 lead.

Daijha Richardson hit a fly ball into left field, the ball was dropped and you can't make mistakes against a very good Harrison Central team.

Kristen Cade posted her 13th win on the season against one loss. Cade carries an impressive 0.60 earned run average.

The Rebelettes will go for the sweep Wednesday night at 6 in Lyman.

In other Class 6A games, Gulfport upended Brandon in a slug fest 16-15 in eight innings. Ocean Springs beat George County 8-3 and Oak Grove defeated D'Iberville 8-3.

Class 5A, West Harrison blanked Picayune 10-0 and will go for the sweep beginning 5:00 p.m. Wednesday at West Harrison. Pearl River Central traveled to West Jones and posted a 7-2 victory.

Class 4A, Purvis nipped East Central 5-4 in eight innings, and Vancleave shut out Florence 4-0.

Class 2A, St. Patrick traveled to Bogue Chitto and returned home to Biloxi with a 3-2 victory.

Resurrection wasn't so lucky in their Class 1A home game with Hamilton. The Lions defeated the Lady Eagles 14-0.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.