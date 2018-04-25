Shuckers exploded for 7 runs in the fourth inning to post 9-5 win over Montgomery on Tuesday

The Biloxi Shuckers (12-7) took a giant bite out of the Montgomery Biscuits (6-13) Tuesday night with a seven run fourth inning and evened the five-game series at 2-2.

It didn't look good for the Shuckers as Montgomery plated three runs off Biloxi starting pitcher Adrian Houser in the top of the first inning.

Troy Stokes Jr. provided a big hit in the bottom of the fourth inning, a bases-clearing double down the left field line giving Biloxi a 7-4 advantage.

LHP Kodi Medeiros (W, 2-0) posted the win.

The Shuckers and Biscuits close out their five-game series beginning 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at MGM Park, a game for the school kids on Education Day.

RHP Thomas Jankins (3-0, 2.41 ERA) will get the starting nod on the mound for Biloxi. Montgomery will send RHP Benton Moss 91-1, 3.24 ERA) on the mound.

