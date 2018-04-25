Mississippi State shocks Ole Miss with walk off two-run double in bottom of the 9th for 7-6 win

Luke Alexander will always remember his two-run double in the bottom of the ninth to propel Mississippi State (23-19) to a come-from-behind 7-6 victory over No. 5 Ole Miss (32-10). The game was played before 8,515 fans at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

MSU head coach Gary Henderson said, '"It was an exciting game between two rivals. The fans saw a great game and they saw a huge win for our ball club. We are competing at a higher level. We are having more competitive at bats. You can see the strides we have made with this team."

Ole Miss scored the games first run on a double by Tim Rowe that drove home Chase Cockrell in the top of the third inning.

Mississippi State came back with two runs in the bottom of the third. Jake Mangum doubled down the left field line and Rowdey Jordan and Marshall Gilbert scored for the Bulldogs.

Mangum came up with two great catches for the Bulldogs, especially a diving catch in the top of the eighth.

In the bottom of the eighth, Tanner Allen drove the ball off the Mississippi Sports Now sign for a triple and he would score on a sacrifice fly ball to give the Bulldogs a 5-4 advantage.

Top of the ninth, Chase Cockrell doubled and Ryan Olenek tied the game 5-all for the Rebels.

Bottom of the night, Ole Miss held a 6-5 lead, until Alexander came through for the Bulldogs with a two-run walk off double. MSU earned its 12th comeback victory on the season and improved to 6-1 against Top 10 opponents.

The Bulldogs are now 3-1 against Ole Miss this season and have won eight of the last nine games against the Rebels dating back to the 2016 Governor's Cup.

