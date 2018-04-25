Mississippi State shocks Ole Miss with walk off two-run double in bottom of the 9th for 7-6 win

Southern Miss found itself on the other side of the looking glass Saturday night at MGM Park. A year after the Golden Eagles rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off home run against Charlotte to force a win-or-go-home contest, the 49ers returned the favor on the fourth day of 2018 Conference USA Baseball Championship presented by The First.More >>
Southern Miss racks up 12 hits to beat UTSA 5-3 and advance to the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Championship semifinals.More >>
Pro boxing returns to the Beau Rivage tomorrow night at 8 with eleven bouts featuring a Super Lightweight confrontation.More >>
