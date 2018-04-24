Carnival rides at Coliseum open for 2nd weekend - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Carnival rides at Coliseum open for 2nd weekend

(Photo Source: MS Coast Coliseum and Convention Center) (Photo Source: MS Coast Coliseum and Convention Center)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The fun continues at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum for the second weekend in a row. 

Matt McDonnell, executive director of the Coliseum, announced that carnival rides will be available on these dates: 

  • Wednesday April 25 - Friday, April 27 from 5-10 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 28 from 1-10 p.m. 
  • Sunday, April 29 from 1-8 p.m. 

McDonnell confirmed that there will be no entry fee into the gate area, only a charge for parking. 

On April 18-22, the center hosted the annual Crawfish Music Festival, a Gulf Coast tradition spanning more than 20 years. 

For more information, contact the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center at (228) 594-3700.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

