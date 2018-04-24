Carnival rides at Coliseum open for 2nd weekend

The fun continues at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum for the second weekend in a row.

Matt McDonnell, executive director of the Coliseum, announced that carnival rides will be available on these dates:

Wednesday April 25 - Friday, April 27 from 5-10 p.m.

Saturday, April 28 from 1-10 p.m.

Sunday, April 29 from 1-8 p.m.

McDonnell confirmed that there will be no entry fee into the gate area, only a charge for parking.

On April 18-22, the center hosted the annual Crawfish Music Festival, a Gulf Coast tradition spanning more than 20 years.

For more information, contact the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center at (228) 594-3700.

