Economic developments could be coming to East Biloxi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Economic developments could be coming to East Biloxi

By Ray Price, Reporter
Connect
Community members are trying to attract new business to East Biloxi. (Photo source: WLOX) Community members are trying to attract new business to East Biloxi. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

One of the new developments in East Biloxi is trying to convince businesses to develop in East Biloxi.

Potential developers from the community attended a town hall on Tuesday to get an idea of where to get started.

"The east side of Biloxi is more of an economically depressed area, and it has been considered and it is considered to be an opportunity zone. Now three-fourths of the east side is considered to be an opportunity zone," said Carl Campbell, with the Biloxi NAACP.

Despite the many hardships that East Biloxi has faced in the last decade, there are some who believe it is a sprawling area that is begging for new attractions.

Campbell says one of the main factors that keeps minorities from owning and developing in their communities is they haven't learned how to make their businesses profitable enough to exist.

"And so the economic development, the economic committee, and the banks, and the lending institutions are trying to help them. And at the incubation center, which is where we have a lot of businesses there as well...to bring those businesses to a full, stronger, more vibrant opportunity to meet the public's need in order for them to exist in the community," said Campbell.

But as much as community members want new businesses to open up shop, they see the seemingly never-ending infrastructure work as a roadblock to that economic development.

Pastor James Black, has been involved in many business dealings in East Biloxi for decades now. He says the cones and bumpy streets are a major turn-off for new developers.

"The project that has been going on for three years has definitely hampered business from coming to the community. As a matter fact, some have closed down, and it's been a great loss of revenue in the area, and so I think the re-development at some point will help, but for right now people do not want to invest money in an area that you can get customers,” said Black.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.    

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly