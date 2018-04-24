Need to throw away old prescriptions? Today is the day to do it.

The 15th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is being recognized across the country on Saturday, April 28. (Photo Source: Pixabay)

If you have old prescriptions lying around that are not being used anymore or that have expired, Saturday is a good day to clean out the medicine cabinet. It's National Prescription Drug Takeback Day and disposal sites will be open everywhere, including in South Mississippi.

The event is sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration and gives residents a way to safely dispose of old medications.

Participating locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. People are encouraged to bring their expired, unused and unwanted prescription medicine. The service is free and anonymous.

Below is a list of participating locations in South Mississippi:

Pascagoula Senior Center, 1216 Live Oak Ave., Pascagoula

Edgewater Mall, 2600 Beach Blvd., Biloxi

Wayne Lee's Grocery, 12109 Old Hwy. 63, Lucedale

Long Beach Police Department, 201 Alexander Road, Long Beach

Lyman Community Center, 13472 Hwy. 49, Gulfport

Pass Christian Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian

Please note that the DEA cannot accept liquids, needles, or sharps.

According to the DEA, drug overdoses are now the leading cause of injury death in the country, with 174 people on average dying each day. The drug takeback initiative allows an easy and safe way for people to get those unused prescriptions out of their homes, lowering the chance that they could be taken or abused by someone.

This is the 15th year that the DEA has hosted this event at locations across the U.S. The program was launched when both the Environmental Protection Agency and the Food and Drug Administration advised the public that flushing drugs down the toilet or throwing them in the trash could potentially cause safety and health hazards.

To search for a location near you that is participating in the program, visit the Prescription Drug Takeback website or call the DEA at 800-882-9339.

