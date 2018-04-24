WLOX Editorial: Good news for Port of Gulfport

The Port of Gulfport is already receiving imports from South America, and now a company based in Asia, specifically Istanbul, Turkey is negotiating to add a multimillion dollar terminal operation to the port.

It won't be importing from Asia, but the Turkish company would invest in the terminal operation at the Port of Gulfport. The proposal is to increase imports of refrigerated goods from Ecuador, Peru, and Latin America to eventually be shipped and sold in the Midwest. The Turkish company may also export through the port bulk products out of the Gulf Coast region.

We view this as good news. Our port continues to increase its role in world trade. We look forward to successful negotiations to bring this major investment to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

