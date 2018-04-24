WLOX Editorial: This tax plan can work

Taxes can be a big part of business expenses. Such a big part it can be make or break, success or out of business. Long term business tax relief is now being offered in what the government calls "Qualified Opportunity Zones." There are a couple in Waveland and Bay St. Louis.

Why? Frankly, these areas could use a boost because of a lower than average income. The idea is to attract business investment, create better, higher paying jobs, driving down the poverty rate and increasing income.

We like this idea. Business can use tax incentives to spur growth and bring in very needed jobs in these opportunity zones. This plan can work. Taxpayers need to hold lawmakers accountable now and in the future on all tax plans.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

