Biloxi man sentenced for role in drug distribution conspiracy

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Coles was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison followed by 5 years of supervised release (Photo source: WLOX) Coles was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison followed by 5 years of supervised release (Photo source: WLOX)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Donte Evans, 43, of Biloxi, was sentenced to 5 years in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute cocaine Monday. According to reports, Evans received a quantity of cocaine for distribution from a co-conspirator who traveled to Biloxi from Jackson. The report also stated Evan sold quantities of cocaine in Gulfport too. Evans pled guilty on January 24.

Cedric Collum, 52, of Jackson, was also sentenced to five years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute cocaine in this investigation.

This case is the result of an extensive investigation, called Operation Pipeline, targeting illegal narcotics distribution in central Mississippi. The distribution network encompasses the states of California, Texas, and Mississippi.

