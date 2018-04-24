Disaster drill at airport hones first responder training - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Disaster drill at airport hones first responder training

By Bill Snyder, Reporter
Connect
11 local agencies practiced emergency response drills at the Gulfport/Biloxi International Airport. (Photo Source: WLOX) 11 local agencies practiced emergency response drills at the Gulfport/Biloxi International Airport. (Photo Source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (AP/WLOX) -

It's a call no one wants to hear: "An inbound passenger jet, on fire, and headed to Gulfport/Biloxi International Airport."

On Tuesday, 11 local agencies took part in an exercise simulating that disastrous scenario.

On the ground simulation, injured and "dead" bodies were scattered among airplane wreckage. Fire trucks worked to extinguish flames from a burning plane. 

First responders and EMT's tended to casualties and triage crash victims, everything from a 4-year-old boy to a 37-year-old pregnant woman. 

Everyone, including the students posing as victims, took their roles very seriously. The exercise was put in place to see what works, what doesn't, and how people behave during a potential airport disaster.

"The airport works with our mutual aid partners, fire and police, and Air National Guard on the base. We work to make sure we're prepared for that event, if in fact it does happen,” said Casey Lyons, airport operations director.

During the exercise, a lot does happen with numerous responders from multiple agencies. The goal is for all involved to be on the same page, whether it's a drill or a real-life emergency.

"You need to understand and need to know how the person next to you is going to operate in a real-life situation, and these drills are the perfect way to work that out,” Lyons added.

Copyright  2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly