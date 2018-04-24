Prescribed burn now underway on Deer Island - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Prescribed burn now underway on Deer Island

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer
Connect
If you see smoke coming from the Mississippi Sounds Wednesday, don't worry. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources are performing a prescribed burn on Deer Island. (Photo source: WLOX) If you see smoke coming from the Mississippi Sounds Wednesday, don't worry. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources are performing a prescribed burn on Deer Island. (Photo source: WLOX)
DEER ISLAND, MS (WLOX) -

If you see smoke coming from the Mississippi Sounds Wednesday, don't worry. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources are performing a prescribed burn on Deer Island. 

The burn will begin between 10 a.m. and noon and last up to six hours, however, some of the trees could smolder for much longer. It will take place on a 134-acre section in the central portion of Deer Island. During the burn, that part of the island will be closed to the public.

MDMR officials are encouraging residents and tourists to stay off this part of Deer Island for at least a week because dead trees will continue to give way and fall after the burn is complete.

Previously, Deer Island underwent a prescribed burn in 2016. Prescribed fires work to thin out an overpopulation of dense trees, remove flammable brush and dried branches from the ground and promote a healthy space for wildlife.

The fire will also help rid the area of invasive species, such as Chinese Tallow and Cogon grass, as well as increase access to infested areas for additional treatment.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly