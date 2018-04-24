Prescribed burn now underway on Deer Island

If you see smoke coming from the Mississippi Sounds Wednesday, don't worry. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources are performing a prescribed burn on Deer Island. (Photo source: WLOX)

The burn will begin between 10 a.m. and noon and last up to six hours, however, some of the trees could smolder for much longer. It will take place on a 134-acre section in the central portion of Deer Island. During the burn, that part of the island will be closed to the public.

MDMR officials are encouraging residents and tourists to stay off this part of Deer Island for at least a week because dead trees will continue to give way and fall after the burn is complete.

Previously, Deer Island underwent a prescribed burn in 2016. Prescribed fires work to thin out an overpopulation of dense trees, remove flammable brush and dried branches from the ground and promote a healthy space for wildlife.

The fire will also help rid the area of invasive species, such as Chinese Tallow and Cogon grass, as well as increase access to infested areas for additional treatment.

