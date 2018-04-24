Road closure on Silver Ridge Avenue

The north and south bound lane on Silver Ridge Avenue from 5th Street to the dead end will be closed to allow construction crews to repair a sewer hole. (Photo source: WLOX)

The city of Gulfport announced a road closure taking place from April 25 through May 5. The north and southbound lane on Silver Ridge Avenue from 5th Street to the dead end will be closed to allow construction crews to repair a sewer hole. The city says a temporary access road will be installed for residents and emergency vehicles.

For questions or further information, please contact the Public Works Department @ 228-868-5740.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.